Erasable Logo on Apple's Homepage Hints at New Apple Pencil Coming Tomorrow
Apple today updated Apple.com with a teaser for tomorrow's event, adding an interactive erasing feature that seems to hint at a refreshed version of the Apple Pencil.
Hovering over the Apple logo and moving the mouse allows the current artwork to be erased and replaced with a new logo design. Apple created a total of six logos for the May 7 "Let Loose" event, and the interactive eraser cycles through those options.
The event is expected to focus on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but rumors suggest the iPads will also be accompanied by an overhauled Apple Pencil and a refreshed version of the Magic Keyboard.
Code in iOS 17.5 mentions an Apple Pencil with a "squeeze" gesture, so it is possible that the new model that's coming will have a hardware-based erase option enabled with a squeeze. The current Apple Pencil models do not have a universal erase feature that works across apps, and adding such an option would likely be popular with users.
