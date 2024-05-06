iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Come in These Colors

Apple will unveil its new iPhone 16 lineup in a range of new colors later this year in the fall. Here are all the rumored colors so far for the four models: ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with five color options. This year, however, Apple could buck that trend for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 16‌ and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. At least one of the standard models will come in more color options than ever before, claims one rumor.

According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed focus digital," Apple's upcoming larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus model will come in as many as seven colors that either build upon the existing five colors in the standard iPhone 15 lineup, or recast them in a new finish.

iPhone 16 Lozenge 2 Isolated Colors
The following table shows the existing ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus color options alongside the colors rumored for the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus:

‌iPhone 15‌ Plus (2023) ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus (2024)
Blue Blue
Pink Pink
Yellow Yellow
Green Green
Black Black
White
Purple

The leaker in question did not provide any more context for the rumor beyond the model name, therefore it is not clear if they are claiming that the seven color options are exclusive to the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus.

On the other hand, the leaker may have only seen materials for the larger device in the supply chain, in which case the same colors could also be coming to the smaller 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 16‌. Given that the two models are expected to be identical apart from their size difference, this possibility seems the most likely.

Note that this is the first rumor we have received about potential colors for the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models, and the leaker has an unproven track record for accurate leaks, so the alleged colors need corroboration from other sources before we can definitively say they are coming.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature
Apple typically chooses four, cooler-toned colors for its ‌iPhone‌ Pro models. For last year's iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, for example, Apple introduced a titanium chassis that came in four muted finishes: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

According to one rumor out of China, the existing Blue Titanium color will be dropped from the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ lineup in favor of a new "rose" titanium color, while Black Titanium will allegedly be replaced with a "space black" color, which is said to be similar to the iPhone 14 Pro color of the same name.

iphone 16 pro colors rumor
Additionally, the same source claims that the Natural and White Titanium colors will be slightly different on the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models. Natural Titanium is said to be returning, but with more of a gray tint to it. Meanwhile, White Titanium will appear more like a "silver white" color, which is also said to be similar to the silver version of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro.

Last year, Apple surprised some ‌iPhone‌ fans by not offering a gold option. Gold was available through the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ 5S to the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ 8, and then on the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ XS to the ‌‌‌iPhone 14‌‌‌ Pro. Given the popularity of gold, the rumored new "rose" color could well be the titanium version of a gold-like shade.

According to a rumor from another source, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be available in "Desert Titanium" and "Titanium Gray" color options. These names suggest there could be some overlap with the separately rumored rose color and the tweaked Natural Titanium.

iphone 16 pro colors graybg
In another twist, a recent rumor out of Korea claimed that Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will use an improved process for finishing and coloring titanium. According to the source, the new process will make the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max look more polished than the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, which have a brushed finish.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ (2023) ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ (2024)
Natural Titanium Natural Titanium
Blue Titanium Rose / Desert Titanium
White Titanium Silver / White Titanium
Black Titanium Space Black Titanium

The improved manufacturing process will allegedly result in a glossy appearance that is more akin to the heavily polished stainless steel material used in earlier Pro devices before the ‌iPhone 15‌ series. However, the new titanium finish will be less prone to scratches compared to stainless steel.

Summing Up

As of writing this, we are still around five months away from Apple announcing the ‌iPhone 16‌ series, so a lot can change in the meantime, and we could see additional rumors that corroborate or conflict with those we have uncovered so far. Either way, we will keep this article up-to-date with any subsequent developments, so be sure to check back.

You can read about everything else that we know about the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup by visiting our dedicated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro roundups. Apple is expected to release the ‌iPhone 16‌ series sometime around September.

