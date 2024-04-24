Apple Seeds Third Public Beta of macOS 14.5
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta and a day after Apple seeded the beta to developers.
Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.
There have been no new features found in the macOS Sonoma 14.5 developer betas so far, and Apple listed no additions in its release notes. It is likely that the update focuses on bug fixes and other small under-the-hood improvements.
