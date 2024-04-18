Mac Desk Accessories Worth Checking Out
Every year or two, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera shares a desk tour featuring the Mac-centric products that he uses to record and edit his videos for the site. Today, Dan is sharing an updated 2024 desk video, highlighting desk accessories that might be worth checking out for your own setup.
- Uplift Desk - Dan uses an Uplift Standing desk, priced starting at $569. Uplift makes all kinds of accessories for its desks, from drawers to hammocks. Dan has a motion board for increasing movement, microphone arm, and headphone holder.
- Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat - The $130 Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat has a built-in Qi wireless charger that works with the iPhone and AirPods, plus it has a hideaway space for documents.
- Gather Monitor Stand - Gather has a selection of Monitor Stands that raise up a display and also offer handy storage for a MacBook. Pricing starts at around $269, and there are add-on accessories for an additional fee.
- Iodyne Pro Data - This one is for video editors and those who need a lot of storage that's well-protected. The 12TB Pro Data from Iodyne is priced at $4,450 and goes up from there.
- Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse - There are a lot of options for peripherals, but Apple's Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse are classics.
- Nomad Stand One Max - For charging the iPhone and Apple Watch, Nomad's Stand One Max delivers quick charging speeds and aesthetics. It's not cheap at $180, though.
- Lab22 Headphone Stand - For over-ear headphones like the AirPods Max, the $85 Lab22 Headphone Stand keeps them up and out of the way when not in use.
What are your favorite desk accessories for your Mac setup? Let us know in the comments below.
