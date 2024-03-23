Apple's First Store in Canada With Dedicated Pickup Station Now Open

Apple has a new home at Canada's second-largest indoor shopping mall. Following months of construction, the new Apple Square One retail store opened its doors today in Mississauga, Ontario, just west of Toronto. The store is now located above the Food Central food court on the second floor of the mall, across from Sephora.

Apple Square One 2024The new Apple Square One via Kyle

The store's first visitors were greeted with a round of applause from Apple's team members. MacRumors reader Kyle attended the grand opening and shared photos with us, providing a first look at the curved glass facade and expansive interior.

On the positive side, the new store is much larger than Apple's previous location in the mall, which was often overcrowded. The original store closed its doors for good on Thursday evening, after nearly 15 years of serving customers. Another plus is that the store is the first in Canada to offer a dedicated Apple Pickup station where customers can conveniently collect their online orders placed on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app.

Apple Pickup Square OneApple Pickup in the new Apple Square One via Kyle

On the negative side, the store lacks some of Apple's latest retail design elements that were first introduced last year at the relocated Apple Tysons Corner in Virginia and all-new Apple Battersea in London, England, such as a Genius Bar with varied table and seating heights for improved accessibility, and an Apple Watch Studio for mixing and matching case and band combinations. Customers can still receive hardware support from a Genius at the store, and participate in free creative sessions through the Today at Apple program.

The new Apple Square One is the company's fourth modern store in Canada, alongside Apple Fairview and Apple Eaton Centre in Toronto, and Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver. All of Apple's other stores in Canada have a classic design. A leaked document last year revealed that Apple has considered relocating its Sainte-Catherine store in Montréal, Québec as early as 2025, but the company has not publicly confirmed these plans.

"Come say hello," says Apple, on the Apple Square One page. "We can't wait to see you there."

