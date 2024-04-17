Apple Boosts Efforts in Renewable Energy and Water Sustainability

Apple is intensifying its global investment in clean energy and water sustainability, advancing towards its "Apple 2030" goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by the decade's end, the company has announced.





"Clean energy and water are foundational to healthy communities and essential building blocks for a responsible business," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "We're racing toward our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while taking on the long-term work to transform electrical grids and restore watersheds to build a cleaner future for all."

Apple says it has successfully increased its clean electricity capacity to over 18 gigawatts — a threefold increase since 2020 — largely powered by solar energy projects in the U.S. and Europe. The initiatives support Apple's operational and manufacturing needs as well as cater to the electricity used by customers to power their devices.

Apple has also set a target to replenish 100% of the freshwater used in its corporate operations in high-stress areas. The company has established partnerships aimed at restoring aquifers and rivers and has provided nearly 7 billion gallons of water benefits slated for the next 20 years. Apple says that, with the help of suppliers, the company conserved over 76 billion gallons of water through the Supplier Clean Water Program.