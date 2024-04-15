X May Charge New Users a 'Small Fee' to Post, Like and Reply

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon begin charging new users "a small fee" for posting content and liking, replying, and bookmarking tweets, according to CEO Elon Musk.



X Daily News, a feed that posts X updates, today noticed that text strings on the website have been updated to mention a small annual fee that new users will need to pay in order to access the social network.

Musk said in response that the fee for new users is "the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots."

The fee has previously been tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, and Musk says that it is applicable only to those who are new to Twitter. When a new user signs up, the user will need to pay the fee, or wait for three months to be able to engage on the network. The updated language on the Twitter site:



New accounts are required to pay a small annual fee before you're able to post, like, bookmark, and reply. This is to reduce spam and create a better experience for everyone. You can still follow accounts and browse X for free.

The text does not mention being able to post for free after three months, but Musk confirmed that "write actions" would be free after that time period.

It is unclear how the policy will stop spam accounts and bots, as spammers will be able to pay the fee or simply create multiple accounts and wait to be able to post. Regular users, meanwhile, could be discouraged from using X due to the extra step and the fact that other social networks are free.

The fee appears to be around $1, as it costs $1.75 NZD in New Zealand. The pay-for-access policy has not yet been implemented outside of New Zealand and the Philippines.

Musk said that fake accounts also use up "the available namespace" limiting the "good handles." X has freed up over a million usernames so far, and will "free up tens of millions in the coming weeks."