X May Charge New Users a 'Small Fee' to Post, Like and Reply

by

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon begin charging new users "a small fee" for posting content and liking, replying, and bookmarking tweets, according to CEO Elon Musk.

X twitter logo
X Daily News, a feed that posts X updates, today noticed that text strings on the website have been updated to mention a small annual fee that new users will need to pay in order to access the social network.

Musk said in response that the fee for new users is "the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots."

The fee has previously been tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, and Musk says that it is applicable only to those who are new to Twitter. When a new user signs up, the user will need to pay the fee, or wait for three months to be able to engage on the network. The updated language on the Twitter site:

New accounts are required to pay a small annual fee before you're able to post, like, bookmark, and reply. This is to reduce spam and create a better experience for everyone. You can still follow accounts and browse X for free.

The text does not mention being able to post for free after three months, but Musk confirmed that "write actions" would be free after that time period.

It is unclear how the policy will stop spam accounts and bots, as spammers will be able to pay the fee or simply create multiple accounts and wait to be able to post. Regular users, meanwhile, could be discouraged from using X due to the extra step and the fact that other social networks are free.

The fee appears to be around $1, as it costs $1.75 NZD in New Zealand. The pay-for-access policy has not yet been implemented outside of New Zealand and the Philippines.

Musk said that fake accounts also use up "the available namespace" limiting the "good handles." X has freed up over a million usernames so far, and will "free up tens of millions in the coming weeks."

Top Rated Comments

Natas1000 Avatar
Natas1000
38 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Dude is a chump.

Played himself into having to buy it and then outed himself as dumpster level dumb with every subsequent decision.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
41 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Go X, go broke.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Two Appleseeds Avatar
Two Appleseeds
40 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Is this a late April fool's joke?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jeffbbs Avatar
jeffbbs
39 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
LMAO
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kildraik Avatar
kildraik
38 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Makes sense. But bots will always bot. At least new signups will still have access to information.

It will be an interesting play over time and is worth watching.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PassiveSmoking Avatar
PassiveSmoking
34 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
As a reminder, Bluesky is no longer invite-only and is accepting signups.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
