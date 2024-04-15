Apple Sports App Updated for NBA and NHL Playoffs

Apple's recently-launched Sports app for the iPhone was updated today ahead of the NBA and NHL playoffs, which both begin this weekend.



Apple says fans will be able to "follow every matchup with added details on each series and more," but we have not noticed any immediate changes in the app after updating to the new version. The first NBA and NHL playoff series begin on Saturday, April 20, so the extra details will presumably become visible then. Some info like playoff matchups and conference standings was already available in the previous version of the app.

Released in February, the Apple Sports app shows scores, schedules, stats, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and Premier League. The app also displays real-time play-by-play information for ongoing games.

Apple Sports is available for free on the App Store.