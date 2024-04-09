Apple Releases visionOS 1.1.2 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released visionOS 1.1.2, a minor update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that came out alongside the Vision Pro in February. ‌visionOS‌ 1.1.2 comes a month after the launch of visionOS 1.1.



‌visionOS‌ updates can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. The Vision Pro headset will need to be removed to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

According to Apple's release notes, the update introduces unspecified bug fixes and is recommended for all users.

Apple has also released a revised ‌visionOS‌ 1.2 beta that is available to developers. The new version has a 21O5555f version number, up from the prior 21O5555e version.

Apple is pushing regular updates to ‌visionOS‌. As mentioned above, the visionOS 1.2 update is already being beta tested, and we're expecting to see ‌visionOS‌ 2 introduced in June with a whole new feature set.

