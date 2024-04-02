Apple Releases First Beta of visionOS 1.2 to Developers

Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.2 update to developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The ‌visionOS‌ 1.2 beta comes a month after the release of visionOS 1.1.



The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

Apple may make further improvements to Personas, EyeSight, and other features with ‌visionOS‌ 1.2. We'll update this article when we discover what's new in the software.