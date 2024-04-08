Samsung Brings Back Massive $700 Discount on ViewFinity S9 5K Display, Plus More Monitor and TV Deals

Samsung has kicked off a new monitor sale, part of its "High Resolution Week," which is set to run through the end of the week. During this event you'll find discounts on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors, including the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8, as well as storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As with previous sales, the highlight of the new event is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this a match of the previous all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $399.99 in multiple colors, down from $699.99. Colors available include Spring Green, Warm White, and Sunset Pink. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the iMac line, and this is a solid second-best price.

Additionally, Samsung has quite a few more monitor and TV deals, which we've rounded up below. If you pre-order something from the new line of 2024 Samsung TVs, you can get a 65-inch Crystal UHD TV for free.



