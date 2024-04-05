Apple Welcomes Developers to New YouTube Channel for WWDC Videos
Apple this week shared an introductory video for its new Apple Developer channel on YouTube, where developers will be able to watch WWDC 2024 sessions in June.
"The Apple Developer channel is where coders, students, and creatives of all kinds stay up to date on the latest Apple software, technologies, and platforms," says Apple. "Subscribe and watch our latest videos from the Worldwide Developers Conference and beyond."
Apple has already uploaded a collection of WWDC 2023 videos to the channel in up to 4K quality.
WWDC 2024 runs from June 10 through June 14, and the session videos will also continue to be shared on the Apple Developer website and app. During the event, Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 and many other software updates.
Thanks, Dylan McDonald!
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May. In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced...