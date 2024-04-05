Apple Welcomes Developers to New YouTube Channel for WWDC Videos

Apple this week shared an introductory video for its new Apple Developer channel on YouTube, where developers will be able to watch WWDC 2024 sessions in June.

"The Apple Developer channel is where coders, students, and creatives of all kinds stay up to date on the latest Apple software, technologies, and platforms," says Apple. "Subscribe and watch our latest videos from the Worldwide Developers Conference and beyond."

Apple has already uploaded a collection of WWDC 2023 videos to the channel in up to 4K quality.

WWDC 2024 runs from June 10 through June 14, and the session videos will also continue to be shared on the Apple Developer website and app. During the event, Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 and many other software updates.

Thanks, Dylan McDonald!