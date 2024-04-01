iPad Mini 6 Hits New All-Time Low Price of $375 on Amazon

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 has dropped to a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $375.00 in Starlight, down from $499.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date between this Wednesday, April 3 and Saturday, April 6 if you order today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is now the best price we've ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, and it beats the previous low tracked over the holidays by about $5. Right now, only Amazon has the Starlight color at this price, but you can get the three other colors for $99 off with an on-page coupon.

Apple's iPad mini 6 was introduced in late 2021, so it's reaching the end of its lifecycle at this point. This is likely why we'll start seeing steeper deals on the miniature tablet, which includes the A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil 2 support.

