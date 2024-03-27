Google Maps Gains New AI Tools, Updated Recommendation Lists and More

Google today announced several changes that it is making to the Google Maps platform, including an AI update. Google Maps now provides better at-a-glance information on locations, with the details powered by Google AI.



Maps shows photo highlights and reviews that summarize what people like about a location. A restaurant's food items can be identified using AI, and Google Maps will also provide cost, potential availability, and whether or not it caters to dietary restrictions.

Google says that it will now be easier to discover helpful recommendation lists from top sites and the Google Maps community in select cities in the U.S. and Canada. To use the feature, search for a city and swipe to see curated lists of recommendations from people familiar with the city. There are also Trending, Top, and Gems lists that highlight popular locations to visit when traveling. The feature is available in 40 cities this week, with more coming in the future.

To go along with the change to recommendations, Google is adding new customization tools for creating lists in Maps. Google Maps users can choose the order that places appear in their created lists to rank them, and there are options to link content from social channels. Google says that the list updates will be rolling out on Android and iOS later this month.

Finally, Google Maps users can expect to see a refreshed design that includes a cleaner home screen with fewer tabs and new pin colors that make it easier to find places on the map.