Lionel Messi Offering One Free Month of Apple's MLS Season Pass

Apple is currently offering its Major League Soccer Season Pass free for one month, which normally costs $14.99, or $12.99 for Apple TV+ subscribers in the U.S.



The MLS Season Pass allows access to every live Major League Soccer match, including Leagues Cup, All-Star games, and playoffs.

The offer is being promoted on Leo Messi's Instagram account, and must be redeemed by April 5, 2024. One subscription is available per TV and Apple ID. Both new and qualified returning customers of MLS Season Pass can sign up.

The MLS Pass renews at your region's price per month, so make sure to cancel it if you decide you do not want to commit.

An MLS Season Pass is available in the TV app on iPhones running iOS 16.2 or later, iPads running iPadOS 16.2 or later, Apple TV 4K or ‌Apple TV‌ HD with tvOS 16.2 or later, macOS Ventura 13.1 or later, Apple Vision Pro, and on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices.