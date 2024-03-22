Review: Two Weeks With the M3 MacBook Air

The latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models have been available for two weeks now, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the 15-inch version since it launched. Over on our YouTube channel, Dan shared a review now that he's been able to spend some quality time with the machine.

The M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ is a perfect all-around laptop, and the Air models are what we recommend for most people. In fact, the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ is more machine than the average consumer likely even needs. For web browsing, sending emails, and other simple tasks, a more affordable M1 ‌MacBook Air‌ or M2 ‌MacBook Air‌ is more than enough, and the M1 MacBook Air is even available at a super low $650 price right now.

For photo editing, video editing, and tasks that require a little more power, even the base model M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ with 8GB Unified Memory is more than enough for many people. Upgrading the memory will give you a bit more leeway in terms of future proofing, and adding more storage is a good idea if you need space for file storage, games, and apps.

Compared to the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌, the M3 has faster CPU and GPU speeds, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for 3D rendering and games, Wi-Fi 6E support, and support for two displays in clamshell mode. If you need these options, or don't mind shelling out a bit more money for a machine that will last longer, it's worth getting the M3, but we also think the more affordable ‌M1‌ and ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ models are perfectly great for many people.