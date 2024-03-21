'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile' Finally Launches on iPhone and iPad
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile finally launched globally today on iOS and Android, after spending the last couple of years in various beta versions and soft launches.
The game features two main Battle Royale maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island, as well as cross-progression for players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the PC/console version of Call of Duty: Warzone.
Level up your weapons and XP no matter where you are. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III. Simply log in using your Activision ID, and most content acquired in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone is seamlessly transferred and becomes continuously available between your games.
For gamers playing on iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with an M1 chip or later, the game includes a "Peak Graphics" mode that runs in 2K with improved textures, lighting, draw distance, ambient occlusion, and resolution caching.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
requires iOS 16/iPadOS 16 or later, and has been available to pre-order on the App Store
since November 2022, back when Activision was originally targeting a May 2023 release. More than 50 million players have pre-registered for the game already, according to MacRumors
sister site TouchArcade
.
