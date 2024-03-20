Check Out This Functional 3D Printed Macintosh

by

Designer Kevin Noki recently spent months creating his own homemade, functional Macintosh built from the ground up, which he dubbed the "Brewintosh." Designed to look like the Macintosh Plus, the machine Noki crafted features a 3D printed exterior and components, and it works like the real deal.


In a 47-minute video, Noki walks through the process that he used to create the device. As Ars Technica points out, Noki went completed more than 29 complex steps, each of which was a major task on its own. He started out by measuring every single surface and angle of a Macintosh Plus, modeling it in AutoDesk Fusion 360, and then printing the parts, putting them together, filling gaps, sanding, and texturing.

He modified a 10-inch thrift store screen to have LED backlighting and a dimmer knob, he crafted a power assembly, built in connectors, speakers, and other hardware, and designed a Mini vMac emulator using Linux. The whole process is fascinating to watch.

The Mac Plus is the exact right size and texture, it supports 3.5-inch disks, it supports appropriate Apple keyboards and mice, and has every other detail you would expect from a real Mac. Printing the components took over 48 hours, and the whole project spanned 40 weeks.

Top Rated Comments

psxp Avatar
psxp
52 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
WOW! :D amazing!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kingtj1971 Avatar
kingtj1971
44 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
As someone who recently really got into 3D printing? Yeah, this is insane, but very cool!
I can't figure out how to get anything useful done in Fusion 360, to be honest, and I find Blender a big struggle. TinkerCAD is about my speed to create simple designs to print for people.

Luckily, I can find what I need already designed someplace, 99% of the time, so just wind up scaling a print up or down a bit, or doing minor things to one to get what I'm after.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
16 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
This guy is a GENIUS! And so patient! Wow. Amazing work!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

