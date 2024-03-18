Humorous Apple Ad Highlights iPhone 15 Storage

Apple's latest ad for the iPhone 15 models focuses on the device's storage, highlighting the 128GB of available storage space for the entry-level device.

The ad features a man looking through his photos, and each photo on the device sings "Don't Let Go" by Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton. He ultimately decides not to delete his images. The spot ends with the tagline "Lots of storage for lots of photos."

While the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models and the iPhone 15 Pro models start with 128GB of storage, Apple offers 256GB and 512GB upgrade options, with an additional 1TB option for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models start with double the storage at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB available when upgrading.