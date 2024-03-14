Proton Encrypted Mail Desktop App Now Available for Mac

Swiss-based privacy startup Proton today announced the availability of its end-to-end encrypted desktop mail app for macOS and Windows, with a Linux version in beta.



According to the company, the Proton Mail desktop app has been optimized to integrate with Macs, which means it can sync themes with the desktop's light or dark mode, display notifications natively, and offer instant switching between mail and calendar.



The new Proton Mail desktop app inherits from a decade of security enhancements we built for our web application. That means Proton Mail for Windows and macOS maintains our commitment to security and privacy with several key features: zero-access encryption and end-to-end encryption, protection against trackers and phishing attempts, and our high-security account protection program, Proton Sentinel.

Proton says the ability to use a separate app from a browser for accessing email and calendar also offers additional security benefits, such as protecting emails or events from rogue browser extensions and allowing automatic updates without relying on a browser.

The app also includes an Easy Switch tool that enables users to import messages from Outlook or Gmail, forward new messages from Gmail, and more.



Besides these additions, the desktop app should be familiar to Proton users. "Anyone who has used our web app before will instantly feel at home," says the company.

Paying Proton account holders can download the Proton Mail app from the Proton website, and the company is offering a 14-day trial for anyone on a free Proton plan.