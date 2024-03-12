MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra Project Potentially Loses Another Supplier

by

The rumored microLED Apple Watch Ultra project may have lost another key supplier, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 hero feature white
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, manufacturing equipment company Kulicke & Soffa said that one of its "strategic customers" has canceled a project related to the "advanced display" market:

Previously referred to as Project W, the Company has been engaged with one of its strategic customers (the "Customer") to support the Customer with the development and future mass production of certain technologies relating to advanced display (the "Project"). In connection with the Customer's strategic review of its business, the Customer has informed the Company that it has cancelled the Project.

In a social media post on Monday, Young suggested that "Project W" was potentially related to the microLED Apple Watch. The company said it expects to incur charges of up to $130 million as a result of ceasing operations related to the project.

Kulicke & Soffa's website advertises a "next generation LED die transfer" system for microLED and miniLED displays with "an unprecedented transfer rate at high precision."

Earlier this month, Apple supplier AMS-Osram similarly announced it would "re-assess its microLED strategy" after a "cornerstone project" was "unexpectedly cancelled." Young believes that project also related to the microLED Apple Watch, so there are now at least two major suppliers that have indicated they are no longer involved.

Both Display Supply Chain Consultants and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe that Apple has outright canceled the microLED Apple Watch project for now, but other sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and DigiTimes have cast doubt and believe that Apple has or is actively seeking alternative suppliers for the project.

In any case, a microLED Apple Watch Ultra appears to remain several years away at a minimum.

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
48 minutes ago at 09:58 am
Nobody is trusting Apple anymore after the "sapphire crystal "
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
42 minutes ago at 10:03 am
I thought this had been added to the ever increasing pile of cancelled projects?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 10:04 am
MicroLED has been a few years out for a few years and seemingly will remain a few years out for the next few years…
Whatever, my Ultra2 display is awesome and so is battery life…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
13 minutes ago at 10:32 am

I wonder if OLED is getting better than they ever thought it would, and there's less pressure/incentive to push microLED. I mean, I for one never expected them to hit 3000 nits with OLED so soon.
It’s just that it’s not “economically viable” to produce microLED at this point in time yet.

Recent reports a single display for an ultra would cost APPLE around $150. On a BOM that’s a huge step up from what the current OLED costs.

microLED requires some of the most advanced precision manufacturing to date. The pixels are so small I don’t think they can use a printing method yet, I can only imagine that some sort of vapor process is involved? It’s really a flabbergasting manufacturing feat to attempt the more I look into the technology.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
