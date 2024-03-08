Windows Migration Assistant Upgraded for macOS Sonoma 14.4
In addition to releasing the latest macOS Sonoma 14.4 update on Thursday, Apple also released a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant software for PCs to include compatibility with the latest version of macOS.
Version 3.0.0.0 of the utility provides support for users looking to migrate their data from a PC running Windows 10 or later to Apple's latest Mac operating system. The assistant transfers users' contacts, calendars, email accounts, and more from a Windows machine and migrates the data to the appropriate places in macOS.
Version 2.4.5.0 remains available for users whose Mac is running macOS Ventura, macOS Monterey, or a version of macOS Sonoma earlier than 14.4. Versions of Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur and earlier also remain available. The macOS version of Migration Assistant lives in the Applications/Utilities folder.
Apple advises users to turn off any antivirus, firewall, or VPN software until the transfer of information is complete. For more information, consult Apple's updated support article.
