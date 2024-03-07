Apple to Let EU iPhone Users Delete Safari and More Easily Transition to Android

In addition to adding support for alternative app marketplaces and alternative payment methods in the European Union, Apple is making several other changes to comply with the terms of the Digital Markets Act. Apple today outlined some of its upcoming plans in a DMA Compliance Report [PDF].

Apple is going to make it easier for iPhone users to switch over to another operating system in the European Union. Apple says it is working on a solution that will help mobile operating system providers create "more user-friendly solutions" for transferring data from an ‌iPhone‌ to a non-Apple phone. The solution will be available by fall 2025, after which point companies like Samsung and Google will be able to offer better tools for transferring data from an ‌iPhone‌.

EU ‌iPhone‌ users will be able to remove Safari from their devices entirely starting at the end of 2024, with an alternate browser able to take the place of Safari. As part of this plan, Apple is developing a browser switching solution for exporting and importing browser data into another browser on the same device. Apple has already began supporting alternative web browser engines, another DMA requirement.

To improve interoperability between ‌iPhone‌ and other smartphone platforms, Apple is allowing third-party payment apps to access the ‌iPhone‌'s NFC chip for contactless payments that are not done through Apple Pay, plus it is allowing developers to submit requests for additional interoperability.

Interoperability requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they are under the scope of the DMA, and if an effective interoperability solution can be developed.

Developers in the EU are able to request additional mediation that goes beyond the standard App Review Board evaluation. Developers who want to contest unsuccessful appeals to the App Review Board can request mediation, a process that Apple says is "EU-based, easily accessible, impartial, independent, and free-of-charge."

All of these changes are limited to developers and users in the European Union as they are required by the Digital Markets Act.

Praise the Universe for the EU. Long overdue.
The EU is making a mess of Apple's carefully-crafted ecosystem.

Consumers *always* had choice. If they didn't like Apple's model, they go buy an Android. That choice is not being fixed by this DMA. It's just trying to turn iOS into Android, and that should be illegal.
A closed ecosystem. Where you have no choice. It’s so weird that people in the US are so against freedom and choice nowadays. People in the EU are still enjoying the EXACT same ecosystem as before. But have the bonus of more options, which they can ignore.
We DO have a choice. We can choose between Apple and Google (Android). Most people know what they're getting into when they buy an iPhone, and that's what draws them in to begin with. For example, I like how Apple's environment is set up: everything works together beautifully and the App Store is a one-stop-shop for apps, games, and whatever else. I also enjoy the centralized location(s) for music and TV. Some people see this as restrictive, but I prefer things this way.
Open up iMessage or make a Windows and Android App for it
Open up iMessage or make a Windows and Android App for it
Just some perspective.

* Is WhatsApp open?
* Is Signal open?
* Is Skype open?
* Is Telegram open?
* Is Viber open?
* Is Slack open?

What needs to happen is the entire messaging industry needs to design a low-level Message Interchange Format allowing messages to seamlessly and securely pass between these networks.

Then competition can be remain at the surface UX level. If an app doesn't support a particular feature or media type, it's just ignored on the receiving end, maybe with a placeholder indicating such.
Just some perspective.

* Is WhatsApp open?
* Is Signal open?
* Is Skype open?
* Is Telegram open?
* Is Viber open?
* Is Slack open?

They are cross platform

iMessage is not

That was the second part of my request if opening up iMessage is too much
At least here in America it's still the same ol' ecosystem we know and love.
A closed ecosystem. Where you have no choice. It’s so weird that people in the US are so against freedom and choice nowadays. People in the EU are still enjoying the EXACT same ecosystem as before. But have the bonus of more options, which they can ignore.
