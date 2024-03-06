Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website.



Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 7, and second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Apple's trade-in changes are outlined below:



Device New Values Old Values iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $630 Up to $620 iPhone SE 2 Up to $90 Up to $70 iPad Up to $250 Up to $260 Apple Watch Ultra Up to $365 Up to $390 Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $145 Up to $155 Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $70 Up to $60 Apple Watch SE 2 Up to $120 Up to $125 Apple Watch SE 1 Up to $95 Up to $90

Apple also adjusted trade-in values for select Android smartphones today, and for select Macs earlier this week.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.