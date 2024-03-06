Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website.
Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 7, and second-generation Apple Watch SE.
Apple's trade-in changes are outlined below:
|Device
|New Values
|Old Values
|
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Up to $630
|
Up to $620
|
iPhone SE 2
|
Up to $90
|
Up to $70
|
iPad
|
Up to $250
|
Up to $260
|
Apple Watch Ultra
|
Up to $365
|
Up to $390
|
Apple Watch Series 7
|
Up to $145
|
Up to $155
|
Apple Watch Series 4
|
Up to $70
|
Up to $60
|
Apple Watch SE 2
|
Up to $120
|
Up to $125
|
Apple Watch SE 1
|
Up to $95
|
Up to $90
Apple also adjusted trade-in values for select Android smartphones today, and for select Macs earlier this week.
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.
