Kuo: Apple Planning 20-Inch MacBook With Foldable Screen

by

Apple is planning to release a 20-inch MacBook with a foldable screen in around three years, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

m3 mbp space black
"Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027," said Kuo, in a post on X today. He did not provide any additional details about the device.

Kuo is the third source to mention the possibility of a 20-inch MacBook, alongside display industry analyst Ross Young and Korean website The Elec.

The largest laptop that Apple currently sells is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company also once offered a 17-inch MacBook Pro, which was discontinued in 2012. The new foldable MacBook would have a screen that measures around 20 inches diagonally when fully expanded, but Kuo did not provide any details about the device's exact design.

Kuo said the 20-inch MacBook is Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule, suggesting that a foldable iPhone or iPad are not coming any time soon.

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
16 minutes ago at 07:14 pm
I believe it when I see it…
Kuo is not what he used to be anymore…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sherwinzadeh Avatar
sherwinzadeh
15 minutes ago at 07:15 pm
Folding MacBook means you are typing on a glass keyboard and have TouchBar-like controls on the bottom half of the screen. Doesn't sound like a good idea at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
18 minutes ago at 07:13 pm
this is where folding screens makes sense.

not stupid folding phones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 minutes ago at 07:14 pm
If people thought the AVP was expensive .... whoooo baby

Buckle up
Actually -- maybe think about selling the car
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
10 minutes ago at 07:21 pm
pfffft only 20".....go all out or go home



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MazingerZND Avatar
MazingerZND
8 minutes ago at 07:23 pm
Yeah, sure, Kuo.
And tell us, is that 20-inch Macbook in the room with us right now?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
