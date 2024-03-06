Kuo: Apple Planning 20-Inch MacBook With Foldable Screen
Apple is planning to release a 20-inch MacBook with a foldable screen in around three years, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
"Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027," said Kuo, in a post on X today. He did not provide any additional details about the device.
Kuo is the third source to mention the possibility of a 20-inch MacBook, alongside display industry analyst Ross Young and Korean website The Elec.
The largest laptop that Apple currently sells is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company also once offered a 17-inch MacBook Pro, which was discontinued in 2012. The new foldable MacBook would have a screen that measures around 20 inches diagonally when fully expanded, but Kuo did not provide any details about the device's exact design.
Kuo said the 20-inch MacBook is Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule, suggesting that a foldable iPhone or iPad are not coming any time soon.
Top Rated Comments
Kuo is not what he used to be anymore…
not stupid folding phones.
Buckle up
Actually -- maybe think about selling the car
And tell us, is that 20-inch Macbook in the room with us right now?