Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to New All-Time Low Price of $663.99
We're tracking a new record low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today at Amazon, available for $663.99, down from $799.00. Only the Indigo Alpine Loop in size medium is available at this best-ever price on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of Friday for free delivery, although Prime members should get it by Thursday. This deal beats the previous all-time low price by nearly $60, and also beats many of the deal prices we've seen recently on the first generation Apple Watch Ultra.
There are a few other Apple Watch deals going on right now for anyone interested in cheaper models. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $189.00 and the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.00 right now on Amazon.
As of January, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Amazon are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
