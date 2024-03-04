Apple Seeds visionOS 1.1 Release Candidate

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming visionOS 1.1 update for developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The new update comes a week after the release of the fourth beta.



The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

‌visionOS‌ 1.1 brings support for iMessage Contact Key Verification and it adds Apple device management to the Vision Pro. With this functionality, IT departments at companies and educational institutions can manage Vision Pro headsets in the same way they manage iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

According to Apple's beta notes, users can now reposition volumetric scenes closer than before, enabling easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content. That means objects can be placed closer to you. Apple also made several improvements to Personas, the virtual keyboard, and the Mac virtual display, with full release notes available below.

Mobile Device Management

- Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs

- Support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more)

- Support for deploying apps in volume including iPhone and iPad compatible apps, visionOS apps included in a Universal purchase, and proprietary in-house visionOS apps

- Support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data Messages

- Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification Accessibility

- Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video Persona (beta) and EyeSight

- Adds an option to enroll your Persona hands-free

- Improves hair and makeup appearance

- Improves neck and mouth representation

- Improves rendering of the eyes for EyeSight Virtual keyboard

- Cursor positioning for text input is now more accurate

- Resolves some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field

- Fixes an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app

- Fixes an issue where the edit menu may appear unexpectedly Mac Virtual Display

- Improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display

- Resolves an issue where Universal Control may stop working

- Addresses a connectivity issue that occurs when a previously paired Bluetooth device cannot be found Captive Network Support

- Ability to set up your device while using a captive WiFi network such as those found at hotels, cafes and airports For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With the RC now available, the ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 beta will likely be released to the public in less than a week.