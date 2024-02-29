Spaces Hosts on X Can Now Broadcast Video During a Chat Session
Spaces, or live audio chat sessions on Twitter (now X), now support video, owner Elon Musk announced on Wednesday by reposting a video tutorial by the user DogeDesigner.
When hosts create a new Spaces session, they will see a new option to "enable video," and can use their phone's front or back-facing cameras, in either landscape or portrait mode, for their video feed.
Currently, only hosts can turn on video, making them front and center of attention, while co-hosts and listeners are represented by icons surrounding the broadcast. Users have to join the Spaces session to view the video, just as they do to listen in.
Video Spaces are distinct from X's live broadcasting feature, which lets users stream video to their profile and followers' timelines. The latter is more akin to the old Periscope functionality that Twitter supported back in its heyday.
