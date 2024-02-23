iOS 17.4 Beta Adds New App Verification Screen to App Store in EU

by

Starting with the latest iOS 17.4 beta, Apple asks iPhone users in the EU to verify an app's information before installing it from the App Store. The prompt was spotted by Dimitris Sartzetakis of @iSWUpdates and others.

Shazam Authentication App Store Feature 1
iOS 17.4 will allow iPhone users in the EU to install apps from so-called "alternative app marketplaces," and the verification screen will appear in those storefronts too. Apple is likely aiming to avoid anticompetitive complaints by also showing the prompt in its own App Store, should it remain in the public release of iOS 17.4.

Apple previously announced that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the App Store changes only apply in the 27 countries that are part of the EU, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others. Notably, the UK left the EU in 2020.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Tag: App Store
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

KRBM Avatar
KRBM
28 minutes ago at 06:47 am

Under the Digital Markets Act, self-preferencing is illegal. That's why users will see this screen before installing apps from any app store, including Apple's own store.
Nothing wrong with forbidding self-preferencing here, the issue is that Apple is choosing to introduce scare screens. They could have adhered to just allowing third party stores but they went above and beyond to add a negative factor in the download flow - most likely to later tell everyone that the EU measures decreased downloads rate when they brought that on themselves.


It's basically the same EU ideocracy as the "cookiebanner" each website has these days. Nobody reads them, just clicks on install. And the worst part is, it annoys most people.
Again, there’s no directive from the EU that Apple has to do this - this is solely Apple’s choice.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swiftapplefan Avatar
swiftapplefan
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Apple is so pity. The App Store was so seamless, and now I have to get through another splash screen when installing an app from the OFFICIAL store. It’s so annoying, and it’s not like they had to put the splash screen in the App Store for equality, since you don’t get a prompt on android after installing from the play store, only from apks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
54 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Will there be Blue Install button/Green Install button situation? I wouldn’t be surprised.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mvwoensel Avatar
mvwoensel
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Under the Digital Markets Act, self-preferencing is illegal. That's why users will see this screen before installing apps from any app store, including Apple's own store.

However, users can disable this: "Users can manage their default marketplace through a new default setting. Certain platform features for finding and using apps like Spotlight are integrated with a user’s default marketplace. App installation sheets are automatically turned off for installations from a user’s default marketplace."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iOS Geek Avatar
iOS Geek
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am

Nothing wrong with forbidding self-preferencing here, the issue is that Apple is choosing to introduce scare screens. They could have adhered to just allowing third party stores but they went above and beyond to add a negative factor in the download flow - most likely to later tell everyone that the EU measures decreased downloads rate when they brought that on themselves.
Verifying information is a scare screen? Sure, ok...:rolleyes: A scare screen would be warning the dangers of doing this. Not asking you to verify what you're downloading is what you intended to. Stop making things up.

Scary? No. Annoying pain in the neck? Absolutely. But serves the EU right! They meddled in something they should've stayed out of and now there's a worse experience because of it. Saw that coming from a mile away!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SanderEvers Avatar
SanderEvers
25 minutes ago at 06:51 am

Again, there’s no directive from the EU that Apple has to do this - this is solely Apple’s choice.
There is also no directive that a website needs a cookiebanner / cookiewall. However almost every website has one these days. It's the same. It's stupid. It annoys. And it doesn't do what you actually want it do.

And this is because of how the EU makes these legislation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages

Apple Announces 'Groundbreaking' New Security Protocol for iMessage

Wednesday February 21, 2024 6:00 am PST by
Apple today announced a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol for iMessage called PQ3. Apple says this "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks." Apple believes the PQ3 protocol's protections "surpass those in all other widely deployed messaging apps," according to its blog post:Today we are announcing...
Read Full Article178 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Monday February 19, 2024 6:52 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Read Full Article
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Six Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday February 22, 2024 4:20 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article97 comments
samsung galaxy ring

'Apple Ring' Allegedly in Development to Rival Samsung Galaxy Ring

Tuesday February 20, 2024 2:27 am PST by
Apple is speeding up development of a smart ring that can be worn on the finger to track users' health biometrics, claims a new report coming out of Korea. Teaser image of Samsung Galaxy Ring shown at Galaxy Unpacked in January Apple has toyed with the idea of a ring wearable for several years, as indicated by several patents, but with Samsung preparing to bring its own product to market, the ...
Read Full Article227 comments
volvo s60 drivers apple maps

iOS 17.4 Beta Adds CarPlay Option to Show Upcoming Maneuvers in Instrument Cluster

Tuesday February 20, 2024 10:47 am PST by
The fourth beta of iOS 17.4 that Apple released today adds a new CarPlay feature, according to the notes that Apple provided to developers. In supported CarPlay vehicles, there's now an Apple Maps option to show information about upcoming maneuvers in the instrument cluster. CarPlay users will be able to swap the display type between the main and instrument cluster by tapping on the map...
Read Full Article66 comments
Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch

Apple's OLED Roadmap: New iPad Mini, Foldable iPad Pro, and More

Wednesday February 21, 2024 5:29 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail. As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will...
Read Full Article48 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

Apple's Upcoming OLED iPad Pro Models Rumored to Be Much Thinner

Tuesday February 20, 2024 1:39 pm PST by
Apple is planning to update the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups as soon as March, and the new iPad Pro models will be significantly thinner according to dimensions shared by 9to5Mac. Citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans, the site claims that the larger version will be more than 1mm thinner. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro measures in at 6.4mm thick, but the new model is said to be 5mm ...
Read Full Article174 comments
m3 macbook pro 14 16

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro Models

Monday February 19, 2024 5:04 pm PST by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 release. The release of M3 Pro and M3 Max models on Apple's refurbished store comes almost two weeks after the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro first appeared on the store....
Read Full Article53 comments