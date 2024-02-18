iPad Sales Arrive at Best Buy With Big Savings on iPad Air, 10th Gen iPad, and More

In addition to great deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, Best Buy this weekend has deep markdowns on a variety of iPads. This includes all-time low prices on the 10th generation iPad and 5th generation iPad Air, as well as a few solid discounts on iPad mini 6 and 9th generation iPad.
iPad
The cheapest iPad in this sale is the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. For a more recent model, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off.
Otherwise, you'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.
iPad Air
Similarly, Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and Best Buy is currently the only retailer online that has every model in every color on sale.
Lastly, the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 this weekend at Best Buy, from $499.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $549.99, which is another $99 discount. These two sales are second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.
