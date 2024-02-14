PSA: If You Bought Vision Pro at Launch, Your Return Window Ends Friday

All of Apple's products have a 14-day return window, including the $3,500 Vision Pro. For those who purchased a Vision Pro online or in a retail store on the February 2 launch date, the two week return window will end on Friday, February 16.

With the Vision Pro positioned as Apple's first dedicated AR/VR device and the first new product category Apple has entered since 2015, many people may have purchased the headset to try it out without an intention to keep it. Multiple buyers on social media networks have also been reporting returns this week because of eye strain, the comfort of the device, the bulky size, a lack of apps and functionality, or an inability to find a day-to-day use case for it.

If you bought a Vision Pro and haven't found it to be worth the purchase price, Apple will take it back, and the same goes for accessories like the $200 Vision Pro Travel Case.


Based on reports from those who have returned the device, it is a seamless process at an Apple retail location. In some cases, Apple employees will ask a number of questions about the reason for the return, but Apple does not deny returns within the 14-day window.

Returned products must be in their original condition with the original parts, accessories, and packaging. Returns can be done at an Apple Store or can be initiated online through Apple's support channels.


Custom ZEISS lens inserts purchased alongside the Apple Vision Pro can't be returned to an ‌Apple Store‌. Apple will accept returns for them on behalf of ZEISS, but that return must be initiated through the Order Listing page. Readers that are not a specific prescription can be returned at a retail location.

