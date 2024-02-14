PSA: If You Bought Vision Pro at Launch, Your Return Window Ends Friday

All of Apple's products have a 14-day return window, including the $3,500 Vision Pro. For those who purchased a Vision Pro online or in a retail store on the February 2 launch date, the two week return window will end on Friday, February 16.



With the Vision Pro positioned as Apple's first dedicated AR/VR device and the first new product category Apple has entered since 2015, many people may have purchased the headset to try it out without an intention to keep it. Multiple buyers on social media networks have also been reporting returns this week because of eye strain, the comfort of the device, the bulky size, a lack of apps and functionality, or an inability to find a day-to-day use case for it.

If you bought a Vision Pro and haven't found it to be worth the purchase price, Apple will take it back, and the same goes for accessories like the $200 Vision Pro Travel Case.

What a bummer of a day. Can’t believe it, but I’ve returned the Vision Pro. Just too uncomfortable to wear and it’s a strain on my eyes. It’s clearly the future. It works like magic. But the physical tradeoffs are just not worth it for me right now. I’ll be back for the next one,… pic.twitter.com/LCXiPYCOvv — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) February 12, 2024

Based on reports from those who have returned the device, it is a seamless process at an Apple retail location. In some cases, Apple employees will ask a number of questions about the reason for the return, but Apple does not deny returns within the 14-day window.

Returned products must be in their original condition with the original parts, accessories, and packaging. Returns can be done at an Apple Store or can be initiated online through Apple's support channels.

Getting closer to that return side of things as I try to use the Apple Vision Pro to improve productivity. I’m sure it works for some jobs, but I need to see serious ROI for a $4000+ investment. Smartphones provide this, but the AVP may be a few years away https://t.co/0o73zXSIKT — Matthew Miller (@palmsolo) February 8, 2024