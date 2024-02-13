Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the second beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4 introduces some of the features in the iOS 17.4 beta, such as new emoji characters. We don't know what Mac-specific features are included, and little else was found in the first two betas.