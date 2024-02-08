Fake LastPass App Sneaks Past Apple's Review Team

Popular password management app LastPass is warning customers about a fraudulent app that uses a similar name and icon to attempt to trick LastPass customers into using the fake app instead of the real app (via Bleeping Computer).

The "LassPass Password Manager" app was somehow approved by Apple's App Store review team, even though it appears to clearly mimic the LastPass app. It doesn't use exactly the same icon and the name is a letter off, but the similarities could confuse some LastPass users.

It is unclear if the fake LassPass app is attempting to steal login information from users, but it does have options for adding passwords, email accounts, addresses, bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards, and more. It doesn't ask for a LastPass login of any kind, but it is possible that the developer can see information added to the app.

There is also a "PRO" upgrade that costs $1.99 per month, $9.99 per year, or $49.99 for a "lifetime" subscription, so the aim of the app may be collecting subscription money from customers. Either way, LastPass users should be aware of the fake app and should avoid it. At best it is aiming to steal money, and at worst, it is stealing passwords and credit card information.

Clone apps often make their way into the ‌App Store‌, but the app impersonating LastPass is particularly concerning because it could be accessing sensitive information. It is not clear how an app mimicking one of the most popular password management apps was approved by Apple, and its discovery comes at a critical time for the company.

Apple has been promoting the safety and security of the ‌App Store‌ as it prepares to allow for alternate app marketplaces in the European Union, and allowing a fake password management app onto the ‌App Store‌ is not a good look.

LastPass says that it is working to get the clone app removed from the ‌App Store‌. Though LastPass published its alert yesterday, and presumably contacted Apple at the same time, the app remains in the ‌App Store‌ as of now.

Top Rated Comments

till Avatar
till
43 minutes ago at 10:02 am
When you open the App Store in iOS 17.4, at least in the EU, you get a new message about how the App Store is wonderful and safe and secure and private. Really embarrassing time for this to happen. It's really easy for an app like this to steal your passwords unless Apple is doing a meticulous security audit, which they're clearly not.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
43 minutes ago at 10:03 am
If Apple spent the money they spend on advertising that the App Store is secure in actually making the App Store secure we would all benefit.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
42 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Harder to argue against the EU doing what they do whilst preaching the safety and security of Apple when this happens.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bbplayer5 Avatar
bbplayer5
38 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Apple is getting to the point where they REALLY need to be taken down a peg.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthAboveAllElse Avatar
TruthAboveAllElse
44 minutes ago at 10:02 am
The app should be down already. Disappointed in Apple's lack of urgency here.

Edit: looks like they removed it now
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xraydoc Avatar
xraydoc
41 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Imagine this (and others) on an app store not under Apple's control.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
