Apple Maps Now Offers Cycling Directions in Switzerland

Apple Maps now offers cycling navigation in Switzerland, allowing users across the country to receive turn-by-turn directions while riding a bike (via iGen.fr).

maps cycling directions switzerland
iPhone users in the Swiss Confederation began receiving notifications about cycling directions overnight. ‌Apple Maps‌ provides cycling directions along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads wherever possible, including details like steep inclines, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs or other obstacles along a route.

If you have an Apple Watch, voice guidance and haptic feedback also make it easier to stay focused on your direction of travel.

Cycling directions came to ‌Apple Maps‌ in iOS 14, and are also available across the United States, China, and Japan, as well as in select major cities around the world, such as London, Barcelona, and Toronto. Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but as of writing this, it has not yet been updated to include Switzerland.

Tags: Apple Maps, Switzerland

