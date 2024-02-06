Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $729
We're tracking a new record low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today at Best Buy, available for $729.00, down from $799.00. Best Buy has a few models of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at this best-ever price, including multiple Alpine Loops and Trail Loops.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that this sale will last today only, and many models have already sold out, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested. Amazon is matching the new best-ever price, with a focus on Trail Loop and Alpine Loop band styles as well.
We've been tracking a lot of Apple Watch deals so far in February, the latest focused on steep discounts on the Apple Watch SE. You can still get the 40mm GPS model for $189.00 and the 44mm GPS model for $219.00 right now on Amazon.
As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Amazon are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
