Valentine's Day Deals: Get All-Time Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook Air, and More

We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Wednesday, February 14, this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 15, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad. In this article you'll find deals from third-party retailers collected first, including special Valentine's Day themed sales from AT&T, ZAGG, Belkin, eBay, and more.



Valentine's Accessory Sales

Best Buy - Purchase $100 Apple gift card, get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card

Anker - Bundle gifts up to 20% off

Sonos - Save up to $340 on soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers

AT&T - iPhone 15 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in

Samsung - Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit with purchase of new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Twelve South - Buy one, get one 20% off

ZAGG - Save 30% off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products

Belkin - Save 20% sitewide with code VDAY24

Casely - Save up to 50% sitewide

eBay - Save up to 60% on tech, home, and more

ESR - Buy two, get 20% off

AirPods

There are quite a few AirPods deals going on in early February on Amazon, including big savings on the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Starting with the cheapest model, the AirPods 2 are available for $89.99, down from $129.00.

The AirPods 3 have dropped to $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. This is the model with the Lightning Charging Case, and this sale is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods 3.

Finally, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is another match of an all-time low price, and an overall great deal on the newest model of AirPods.

Apple Watch

The best Apple Watch-related deals you can find right now are on the second generation Apple Watch SE. The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has hit $189.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00, while the 44mm GPS model is available for $219.00, down from $279.00.

Series 9 deals aren't as steep, but are still notable if you're shopping for an Apple Watch this month. You can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00 on Amazon, down from $399.00, and the 45mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00. These prices are being matched at Best Buy.

Finally for Apple Watches, it's worth noting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to an all-time low price of $737.99 on Amazon, down from $799.00. Only the Indigo Alpine Loop in Medium is available at this price.

As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.

iPad

Right now Amazon has Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad at numerous record low prices, starting at just $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.00, which is $100 off and an all-time low price.

There are even more 10th generation iPads on sale on Amazon, with nearly every model getting a best-ever price. This includes both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, starting at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad.

Lastly, there are a few iPad mini models on sale on Amazon, but only on the 64GB Wi-Fi model. You can get this tablet in multiple colors for $399.99, down from $499.00, a solid second-best price.

MacBook

There aren't many MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals right now, but if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook you can still find some solid discounts on Amazon. The most notable MacBook Pro markdown is the 14-inch M3 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, as well as the M3 Pro 512GB model for $1,799.00, down from $1,99.00.

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is available for $749.99 in all three colors on Amazon, which is $249 off and an all-time low price. This is a great entry-level MacBook and perfect for anyone who needs a notebook for simple Internet browsing and checking email.

Apple Accessories

We're tracking a few notable discounts on Apple accessories on Amazon below, as well as a great deal on the MagSafe Duo Charger at Woot.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.