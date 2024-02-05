Valentine's Day Deals: Get All-Time Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook Air, and More

by

We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Wednesday, February 14, this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Valentines Deals 2022 HeroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 15, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad. In this article you'll find deals from third-party retailers collected first, including special Valentine's Day themed sales from AT&T, ZAGG, Belkin, eBay, and more.

Valentine's Accessory Sales

  • Best Buy - Purchase $100 Apple gift card, get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card
  • Anker - Bundle gifts up to 20% off
  • Sonos - Save up to $340 on soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers
  • AT&T - iPhone 15 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in
  • Samsung - Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit with purchase of new Galaxy S24 smartphones
  • Twelve South - Buy one, get one 20% off
  • ZAGG - Save 30% off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products
  • Belkin - Save 20% sitewide with code VDAY24
  • Casely - Save up to 50% sitewide
  • eBay - Save up to 60% on tech, home, and more
  • ESR - Buy two, get 20% off

AirPods

AirPods Valentine Deal

There are quite a few AirPods deals going on in early February on Amazon, including big savings on the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Starting with the cheapest model, the AirPods 2 are available for $89.99, down from $129.00.

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

The AirPods 3 have dropped to $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. This is the model with the Lightning Charging Case, and this sale is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods 3.

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

Finally, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is another match of an all-time low price, and an overall great deal on the newest model of AirPods.

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99

Apple Watch

watch heart valentines deal

The best Apple Watch-related deals you can find right now are on the second generation Apple Watch SE. The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has hit $189.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00, while the 44mm GPS model is available for $219.00, down from $279.00.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

Series 9 deals aren't as steep, but are still notable if you're shopping for an Apple Watch this month. You can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00 on Amazon, down from $399.00, and the 45mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00. These prices are being matched at Best Buy.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

Finally for Apple Watches, it's worth noting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to an all-time low price of $737.99 on Amazon, down from $799.00. Only the Indigo Alpine Loop in Medium is available at this price.

$61 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $737.99

As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.

iPad

iPad Valentine Deal

Right now Amazon has Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad at numerous record low prices, starting at just $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.00, which is $100 off and an all-time low price.

$80 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 9th Gen iPad for $249.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 9th Gen iPad for $379.00

There are even more 10th generation iPads on sale on Amazon, with nearly every model getting a best-ever price. This includes both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, starting at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad.

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad for $349.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular 10th Gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular 10th Gen iPad for $649.00

Lastly, there are a few iPad mini models on sale on Amazon, but only on the 64GB Wi-Fi model. You can get this tablet in multiple colors for $399.99, down from $499.00, a solid second-best price.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $399.99

MacBook

MacBook Pro Valentine Deal

There aren't many MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals right now, but if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook you can still find some solid discounts on Amazon. The most notable MacBook Pro markdown is the 14-inch M3 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, as well as the M3 Pro 512GB model for $1,799.00, down from $1,99.00.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,399.00

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro 512GB) for $1,799.00

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is available for $749.99 in all three colors on Amazon, which is $249 off and an all-time low price. This is a great entry-level MacBook and perfect for anyone who needs a notebook for simple Internet browsing and checking email.

$249 OFF
13-inch MacBook Air (M1 256GB) for $749.99

Apple Accessories

airtag heart valentines deal

We're tracking a few notable discounts on Apple accessories on Amazon below, as well as a great deal on the MagSafe Duo Charger at Woot.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article100 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Friday February 2, 2024 9:36 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
Read Full Article
Apple Vision Pro Internals 1

iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown

Saturday February 3, 2024 2:40 pm PST by
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Read Full Article136 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article413 comments
FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue

Apple to Launch Foldable As Early As 2026 That Could Ultimately Replace iPad Mini

Friday February 2, 2024 12:26 am PST by
Apple is considering launching its first foldable in the next few years in the form of a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini. That's the latest claim to come out of Korean outlet The Elec. According to the report, Apple is reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027. However, Apple is also actively developing an OLED iPad mini, so ...
Read Full Article128 comments