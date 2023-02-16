Apple Reveals How Many iPhones and iPads Are Running iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Apple today provided iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 adoption statistics for the first time since the software updates were released to the public last year.



The data reveals how many iPhones and iPads are running iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, as measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on February 14. iOS 16 is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer, while iPadOS 16 is compatible with all iPad Pro models and select iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models released since 2017.

Apple's website says iOS 16 is installed on 72% of all iPhones and on 81% of all iPhones introduced within the last four years. 20% of all iPhones are still running iOS 15, while 8% are running iOS 14 or earlier, according to Apple.



iPadOS 16 adoption is at 50% overall and at 53% for all iPad models introduced in the last four years, according to Apple. iPadOS 15 usage remains fairly high at 35% across all compatible iPad models, while 13% are running iPadOS 14 or earlier.



Apple shared its first iOS 15 adoption statistics in January 2022, whereas these iOS 16 adoption figures were released in February, so the difference in timing does not allow for a direct comparison. However, accounting for the extra month of availability, it appears that iOS 16 adoption has followed a similar trajectory as iOS 15.