Apple Watch Series 9 Drops to Record Low $299 Price at Best Buy
Best Buy kicked off a new Apple Watch sale this weekend, and in it you can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for the all-time low price of $299.00 in all aluminum colors, down from $399.00. According to Best Buy's website, these deals will only last for the remainder of today, so if you've been waiting for great Apple Watch deals, now is the time to buy.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00, down from $429.00, which is another record low price. Best Buy has every aluminum model of the GPS Apple Watch Series 9 on sale, so you can get the Starlight, Pink, Midnight, Silver, and PRODUCT(RED) colors on sale at these record low prices. This also includes both S/M and M/L band sizes.
Best Buy also has cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9 at best-ever prices. You can get the 41mm Cellular model for $399.00 and the 45mm Cellular model for $429.00, both of which are $100 markdowns and available in all aluminum colors.
As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
