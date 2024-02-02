Apple Now Selling $300 Developer Strap for Vision Pro

by

Through its Developer website, Apple is offering a $300 "Developer Strap" for the Vision Pro, which provides a USB-C connection between the headset and a Mac.

apple developer strap
Apple says that the Developer Strap is helpful for "accelerating the development of graphics-intensive apps and games." It is designed to provide the same audio experience as the standard Right Audio Strap, so it can be used for both development and testing.

As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, the Developer Strap is only available to developers who are logged in to a paid U.S. Apple Developer account.

Earlier today, we shared images of the Developer Strap in Apple's documentation. Apple will use the accessory for diagnostics in Apple retail locations.

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
15 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Probably brought to you by the same team that made the $699 Mac Pro wheels.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
15 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
We have reached peak dongle
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grantishere Avatar
grantishere
17 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
Should be cheaper, especially since Apple is f**king EU devs
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scipster Avatar
Scipster
8 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
Can this be used to establish a direct link to Steam VR?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FattiesGoneWild Avatar
FattiesGoneWild
19 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Ridiculous!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cashville2400 Avatar
cashville2400
16 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Wow, but not surprised.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

