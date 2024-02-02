Apple Now Selling $300 Developer Strap for Vision Pro

Through its Developer website, Apple is offering a $300 "Developer Strap" for the Vision Pro, which provides a USB-C connection between the headset and a Mac.



Apple says that the Developer Strap is helpful for "accelerating the development of graphics-intensive apps and games." It is designed to provide the same audio experience as the standard Right Audio Strap, so it can be used for both development and testing.

As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, the Developer Strap is only available to developers who are logged in to a paid U.S. Apple Developer account.

Earlier today, we shared images of the Developer Strap in Apple's documentation. Apple will use the accessory for diagnostics in Apple retail locations.