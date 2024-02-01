Apple Announces More Than 600 Apps Optimized for Vision Pro

Apple today announced that over 600 apps with native support for visionOS will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches in the U.S. this Friday.

Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro

For entertainment, streaming and sports apps like Disney+, NBA, Max, MLB, PGA TOUR Vision, and Red Bull TV have all been optimized to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial design elements and immersive capabilities.

Other apps optimized for the Vision Pro include Airmail, Box, CARROT Weather, Fantastical, Facades, JigSpace, MUBI, Night Sky, OmniPlan 4, Parcel, PCalc, Sky Guide, Tides, Webex, Zoom, and many others. Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word also natively support visionOS.

Microsoft PowerPoint on Apple Vision Pro

In addition, more than one million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps will automatically be available on the Vision Pro at launch. These apps have not been optimized for visionOS, so they will have a more standard appearance.