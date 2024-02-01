Apple Announces More Than 600 Apps Optimized for Vision Pro

by

Apple today announced that over 600 apps with native support for visionOS will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches in the U.S. this Friday.

Disney Plus Vision Pro 1

Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro

For entertainment, streaming and sports apps like Disney+, NBA, Max, MLB, PGA TOUR Vision, and Red Bull TV have all been optimized to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial design elements and immersive capabilities.

Other apps optimized for the Vision Pro include Airmail, Box, CARROT Weather, Fantastical, Facades, JigSpace, MUBI, Night Sky, OmniPlan 4, Parcel, PCalc, Sky Guide, Tides, Webex, Zoom, and many others. Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word also natively support visionOS.

Microsoft PowerPoint Vision Pro

Microsoft PowerPoint on Apple Vision Pro

In addition, more than one million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps will automatically be available on the Vision Pro at launch. These apps have not been optimized for visionOS, so they will have a more standard appearance.

Top Rated Comments

dz5b609 Avatar
dz5b609
12 minutes ago at 06:19 am

And only 10 being useful
like your posts :p
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
25 minutes ago at 06:07 am
The rush begins. Just like with iPhone, being first in some niche translates into dollars. Enjoy your revenue early developers. Thanks for taking a good shot at delivering something great for the new product. I hope there's some big "WOW!" from the imaginations of third party devs... as usual.

And I look forward to see what else follows as devs imagine ways to take advantage of a canvas that can show our eyes anything in a realistic way.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DarkCole Avatar
DarkCole
24 minutes ago at 06:08 am
This is a great start, can't wait to go through all of them tomorrow and find the best.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
well that is a lot more than I was expecting.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am
The narrative about developers being turned off by the App Store has always struck me as a hit piece by people with an axe to grind against Apple. This is a new platform, not every developer has the time and resources to support another platform right away, and so I won't be surprised if there aren't as many apps as one might like.

It doesn't mean that there won't be any apps though, and "concern trolling" of the danger of some mass developer exodus appear to have been overly exaggerated. The apps will come in time. As for Spotify, well, I dare them to permanently stay off the vision pro platform, even as they see their subscribers slowly migrate over to Apple Music.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
8KYUP Avatar
8KYUP
15 minutes ago at 06:16 am
This is a fantastic start. Pleasantly surprised and I can't wait till tomorrow!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

