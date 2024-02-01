Apple's Fifth Avenue Store Vision Pro Installation Is Shaping Up to Be a Spectacle
Apple is putting the final retail preparations in place for the U.S. launch of its Apple Vision Pro headset on Friday, with dedicated areas in flagship retail stores where customers can test out the headset. But Apple's Fifth Avenue retail store in New York appears to be getting special treatment, with a giant replica Vision Pro headset being constructed within the glass cube.
Photos shared by 9to5Mac show scaffolding in front of the glowing Apple logo in the giant skylight above the centerpiece stairway down to the store, where a window display is being erected in the distinctive shape of the Vision Pro goggles.
It's unclear whether the display is unique to "The Cube" or is set to appear in other retail stores around the country, but Apple is certainly hoping to make a splash at possibly Apple's most high-profile U.S. store, and the promotional installation is sure to catch the eyes of passersby and further rouse queueing customers in case they weren't excited enough already.
Steve Jobs originally hired firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson to help with the design of Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store. He and Peter Bohlin worked closely to create the centerpiece stairway made entirely of glass, the material that would become Apple's signature architectural statement in its flagship stores. The Cube boasted 50,000 visitors a week in its first year, and by 2010 grossed more per square foot than any store in the world.
Apple plans to limit sales of the Vision Pro to customers in the United States to start with, before expanding availability to other countries later in the year. The Vision Pro starts at $3,500, and online pre-orders ship to customers on launch day, February 2.
Popular Stories
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that Apple is unlikely to offer "more comprehensive" generative AI features until the iPhone 17 series launches next year at the earliest. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes...
Some of Apple's iCloud services are down at the current time, with the iCloud.com website non-functional and iCloud Mail failing to load. There are multiple reports on Twitter and other social networks, and Apple's System Status page says that some iCloud Mail users may not be able to send, receive, or access their messages. Apple's System Status page also lists an issue with iCloud web...
Code discovered by MacRumors in the first beta of tvOS 17.4 suggests that Apple's work on "homeOS" is continuing behind the scenes. Back in June 2021, Apple listed two job postings that mentioned homeOS, but deleted the term when it was noticed by the media. We've seen no sign of homeOS since, except for in the first tvOS 17.4 beta. Apple's 2018 HomePod ran a modified version of iOS 11...
Apple will likely launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he said production is well underway for the new iPad Pro models and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at a minimum within Apple's supply chain in Asia. Below, we reiterate Gurman's expectations for the new iPads and Macs, along...
Top Rated Comments