Amazon Takes Up to $100 Off 9th Gen iPads, Starting at Just $249
Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has hit $249.00 today on Amazon, down from $329.00. You can get this deal in Space Gray and Silver, and there's an estimated February 3 - February 6 delivery date, although that may change depending on your location.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina Display, 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, the A13 Bionic chip, and Touch ID. This is the most affordable iPad that Apple sells, and when it's discounted it's an even better deal.
Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $379.00, down from $479.00. This one is also available in both Silver and Space Gray, with the same delivery estimates as the 64GB model. It's also a match for the all-time low price on this version of the 9th generation iPad.
If you're interested in the iPad Air, it's worth checking out Best Buy's current sale. Right now you can get every 5th generation iPad Air model for $150 off at Best Buy, with prices starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
