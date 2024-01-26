Mozilla is 'Extremely Disappointed' With Implementation of Apple's EU Browser Engine Change
In iOS 17.4, Apple is making a number of changes to iOS to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Union. One of these updates will see Apple allowing alternate browser engines, with WebKit no longer required for third-party browsers like Firefox and Chrome.
While support for alternative browser engines sounds like a win for browser companies, Mozilla spokesperson Damiano DeMonte told The Verge that Firefox is "extremely disappointed" with the way Apple is implementing the feature because it does not extend to the iPad.
"We are still reviewing the technical details but are extremely disappointed with Apple's proposed plan to restrict the newly-announced BrowserEngineKit to EU-specific apps. The effect of this would be to force an independent browser like Firefox to build and maintain two separate browser implementations -- a burden Apple themselves will not have to bear."
Firefox uses the Gecko engine and could swap to that on the iPhone, but it would need to continue using WebKit on the iPad. According to DeMonte, Apple's implementation of the DMA does not give consumers "viable choices" because it makes it "as painful as possible" for companies to provide alternatives to Safari.
Popular Stories
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. watchOS 10.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software...
Apple today introduced the first betas of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to developers, bringing some radical updates to the iPhone and iPad in Europe. Most of the big changes will only impact EU users, but there are also updates in the operating system that are available worldwide. In this article, we've rounded up everything new in iOS 17.4 beta 1. EU Changes Apple implemented several major ...
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia. The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone...
Top Rated Comments
C'mon Apple
What a crock
iPhone, but not iPad?
I'm so sick of Apple's games