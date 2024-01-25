'Weather Up' Brings Interactive Forecasts to Your iPhone's Home Screen

Weather Up today was updated with a few new features, including an interactive Home Screen widget and an Apple Watch app.

The interactive widget allows you to view your local weather forecast at a glance on your iPhone's Home Screen, without needing to open the app. The app now supports three data sources, including Apple Weather, AccuWeather, and AerisWeather.

As for the Apple Watch app, it is fully optimized for watchOS 10 and offers a widget that can be accessed via the Smart Stack.

Weather Up version 3.0 is rolling out on the App Store today. In the U.S., the subscription-based app costs $4 per month or $40 per year.