Apple's EU Core Technology Fee Could Bankrupt Freemium App Developers

by

App developers in the European Union who choose to opt in to Apple's new business terms must pay an €0.50 "Core Technology Fee" or CTF for every app install over one million installs, a model that has the potential to bankrupt free or freemium app developers.

app store fees eu
Apple does not charge for the first one million "first annual installs" per iOS account each year, but after that, developers will begin racking up charges. A free or freemium app that goes "viral" and is downloaded more than one million times could be forced to pay astronomical fees, as demonstrated in estimates shared by developer Steve Troughton-Smith.


Under Apple's new business terms, a free or freemium app that gets two million annual "first installs" would need to pay an estimated $45,290 in fees per month according to Apple's fee calculator, or more than half a million dollars per year, even if no money is earned.

That's an unsustainable model for free apps, and freemium apps would need to be earning at least €0.50 per user to break even with the fee. A freemium app with thousands of installs from non-paying users could end up owing far more than is made. Developers will likely need to charge up front to ensure their apps make enough money to pay the CTF, as offering a free-to-download app could be risky if downloads exceed 1 million.

Free and freemium app developers can, however, choose to stick with Apple's current App Store business terms instead of opting for the new terms. In that situation, nothing would change, and app developers would continue to pay a 15 to 30 percent commission to Apple.

The €0.50 CTF applies to apps distributed both through the ‌App Store‌ and through alternative app stores if developers choose the new business terms. With the ‌App Store‌, developers are charged the €0.50 fee and must pay a 10 to 17 percent commission to Apple. With an alternative app store, there is no commission. Fees can be estimated for the existing terms and the new terms through a dedicated calculator that Apple has provided to developers.

Here's a breakdown of the available options:

  • Current App Store Agreement - Developers pay Apple a 15 to 30 percent commission. Under one million in revenue is a 15 percent commission through the ‌App Store‌ Small Business Program, over $1 million results in a 30 percent commission. Subscriptions require a 30 percent commission for the first year, and a 15 percent commission for the second year and beyond.
  • New terms, App Store distribution - Commission drops to 17 percent from 30 percent, and 10 percent from 15 percent. There is an additional fee of 3 percent for using Apple's payment system, so the commission would be between 13 and 20 percent for a developer that opts for the new rules and uses in-app purchases. The 3 percent fee does not apply for developers who use alternative payment systems. Developers must also pay €0.50 per app install per user each year after 1 million app installs.
  • New terms, alternative app store distribution - No commission, but developers must pay €0.50 per app install per user annually after 1 million app installs.

According to Apple, the CTF is applied for the first annual install, which is the first time an app is installed by an account in the EU in a 12-month period. After the first annual install, the app can be installed any number of times by the same account for the next 12 months with no charge.

Apple is waiving the fee for nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that are approved for a fee waiver.

Apple's Core Technology Fee could also be prohibitively expensive for apps like Spotify that have millions of users. An app that makes $10 million in sales through the ‌App Store‌ with 10 million "first installs" (aka, a 0.99 price) will need to pay Apple over $500k per month.


The EU app ecosystem changes are included in iOS 17.4, and developers who opt for Apple's new system will need to start paying fees starting in March when the update launches to the public.

Top Rated Comments

truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
5 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
well no, you can use the old agreement. just don't switch to the new one.

clickbait title.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
6 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
If you’re app is free, why the hell would you list it in a side loaded store knowing the fees.

This is a non issue.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marshall73 Avatar
Marshall73
3 minutes ago at 03:58 pm

well no, you can use the old agreement. just don't switch to the new one.

clickbait title.
We all know that the new terms will be mandatory at the point of your annual account renewal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article86 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article26 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Tuesday January 23, 2024 11:25 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
Apple Vision Pro Box and Ref Feature 2

Here's What Apple Vision Pro's Huge Box Looks Like

Monday January 22, 2024 3:05 pm PST by
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Bigger, More Advanced Main Camera Sensor

Wednesday January 24, 2024 4:48 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia. The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone...
Read Full Article105 comments