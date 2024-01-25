Apple Limiting Alternative App Stores and Payments to EU Due to Malware, Fraud and Scam Risks
In developer documentation outlining systemwide changes to the App Store in the European Union, Apple explains why alternative app stores, alternative payment options, and other updates are being limited to the EU.
Apple claims that these changes are introducing notable risks for users and developers, introducing "new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats."
Further, Apple says that the updates compromise its ability to "detect, prevent, and take action" against malicious apps, and also to support users impacted by issues with apps that are downloaded outside of the App Store.
"We're limiting these changes to the European Union because we're concerned about their impacts on the privacy and security of our users' experience - which remains our North Star," Apple writes.
To limit risk, Apple is requiring alternative app stores to undergo a notarization process that will check for malware and viruses, but Apple will not evaluate an app's content. Though notarization will add safeguards, Apple says there is risk involved with the alternate app store system.
If not properly managed, alternative distribution poses increased privacy, safety, and security risks for users and developers. This includes risks from installing software from unknown developers that are not subject to the Apple Developer Program requirements, installing software that compromises system integrity with malware or other malicious code, the distribution of pirated software, exposure to illicit, objectionable, and harmful content due to lower content and moderation standards, and increased risks of scams, fraud, and abuse. Apple has less ability to address these risks, and to support and refund customers regarding these issues. Even with safeguards, many of these risks remain.
Going forward, Apple plans to engage with the European Union, developer community, and EU users about the impacts of alternative app stores.
Outside of the EU, app developers must continue to use the App Store and in-app purchase system as usual.
Let's just name it what it is; Apple is scared that they'll actually have to bother providing compelling services to developers instead of getting by default 30% of the revenue of anything and everything even if not only they don't do a single thing to earn that, but the party that has to pay them 30% is left with all other costs as well...
I don't care for emulators, nor do I care to pirate apps. I just want to be able to install apps that I should just be able to install and not be blocked from using my device for whatever I want to use it just because Apple has some arbitrary policy that blocks apps if it even remotely threatens their 30% cut for doing nothing. The fact that they are adjusting rules globally as well to allow services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce already shows what this is about; they are afraid that these would otherwise only be available through alternatives and that they'd be pushing their users to install these alternatives because they know they cannot beat them without accepting them as well.
Note to app developers: I *WILL NOT* download and install apps from other app stores. Offer it in Apple's mostly trustworthy App Store or I won't use it.
They are lying. We all know that they do it in EU only because only EU demanded them to allow alternative app stores and other countries did not (not yet).