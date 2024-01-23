Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro

Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September.



Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be included in the software. For last week's AirPods 3 update with this firmware version, Apple listed only "bug fixes and other improvements."

Apple also does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware version by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in the AirPods firmware release, we'll update this article.