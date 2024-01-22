iOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 Patch WebKit Vulnerability That May Have Been Exploited
Apple today released iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, tvOS 17.3, and macOS Sonoma 14.3, and it's a good idea to update as soon as possible to the new operating systems because the software patches an actively exploited vulnerability.
The updates fix a bug in WebKit that could allow maliciously crafted content to lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says on its security support page that it is aware of a report that the issue may have been exploited.
Apple's software releases also address several other security vulnerabilities that were not known to have been used in the wild. iOS 17.3, for example, fixes bugs with the Neural Engine, kernel, Mail, Safari, Shortcuts, and more.
Details on all of the security fixes for each update can be found on Apple's security support site.
Popular Stories
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering...