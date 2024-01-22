iOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 Patch WebKit Vulnerability That May Have Been Exploited

Apple today released iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, tvOS 17.3, and macOS Sonoma 14.3, and it's a good idea to update as soon as possible to the new operating systems because the software patches an actively exploited vulnerability.



The updates fix a bug in WebKit that could allow maliciously crafted content to lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says on its security support page that it is aware of a report that the issue may have been exploited.

Apple's software releases also address several other security vulnerabilities that were not known to have been used in the wild. iOS 17.3, for example, fixes bugs with the Neural Engine, kernel, Mail, Safari, Shortcuts, and more.

Details on all of the security fixes for each update can be found on Apple's security support site.