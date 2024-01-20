'New Driver' iPhone 15 Ad Highlights Automatic Check In

Apple today premiered an iPhone 15 ad entitled "New Driver" on its YouTube channel, using the stress of being a parent of a new teenage driver to highlight the Check In feature of the Messages app in iOS 17.

Check In allows you to automatically notify a friend or family member when you've arrived at your destination, reassuring them of your safety. In the new ad, an anxious father watches as his daughter awkwardly backs a car out the family's driveway, hitting a skateboard and a garbage cart on her way.

The scene then transitions to the father nervously sitting at the family's dining room table until he receives a Check In alert letting him know his daughter has arrived at school. The father breathes a sigh of relief as the tagline "Relax, it's iPhone" appears onscreen.