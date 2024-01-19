Vision Pro Content Can Be Mirrored to Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV Using AirPlay

Content that is displayed on the Apple Vision Pro display can be mirrored to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or AirPlay-compatible smart TV using AirPlay, Apple confirmed today.



Apple's technical specifications page for the Vision Pro says that what's on your Vision Pro can be mirrored to any AirPlay-enabled device at up to 1080p, which will allow you to show people what you're seeing on your headset.

iPhones and iPads were updated with the ability to receive content from the Vision Pro in iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, and to use the feature, the ‌AirPlay‌ Receiver toggle must be turned on under General > ‌AirPlay‌ & Handoff.

While the Vision Pro's display can be mirrored to an ‌AirPlay‌ device, the headset can also serve as a display for a Mac. With the Mac Virtual Display feature, ‌AirPlay‌ 2 connects the Vision Pro wirelessly to a Mac, and a virtual representation of the Mac's display can be placed anywhere in space. Used this way, the Vision Pro essentially serves as an enormous, portable 4K display, according to Apple.